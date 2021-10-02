PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $149.32 million and approximately $910,170.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016482 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001352 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 75.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006739 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,494,346,170 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.