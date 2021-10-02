Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.13% of Pan American Silver worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

