Pangolin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.92 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003371 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $34.29 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00145922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.31 or 0.99851591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.62 or 0.07037438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002527 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.