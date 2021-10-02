Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $237,113.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,221,836 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

