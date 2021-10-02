Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,646.90. Insiders purchased a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475 over the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$18.69 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.96 and a twelve month high of C$19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.02%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.