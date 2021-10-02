PARSIQ Market Capitalization Reaches $67.76 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $67.76 million and $747,223.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.41 or 0.00683952 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.65 or 0.01006151 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 122,403,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

