Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PBHC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.09. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

