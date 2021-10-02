Paybswap (PAYB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $171,648.00

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Paybswap has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Paybswap has a total market cap of $737,470.91 and $171,648.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00067942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00106980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00148519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,134.34 or 1.00064129 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.37 or 0.07041844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Paybswap

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,017,839 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

