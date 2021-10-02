PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $134,042.98 and approximately $8.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

