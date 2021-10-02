PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 294,086 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of PBF Energy worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PBF Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PBF Energy by 79.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

