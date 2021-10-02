PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PCCWY traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $5.14. 390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. PCCW has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.4146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

