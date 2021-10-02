Peanut Price Up 3.8% This Week (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Peanut has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $353,884.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,754.26 or 0.45238402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00118761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00227348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

