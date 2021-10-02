Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.51% of Pembina Pipeline worth $88,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,737,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,958 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,911,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,891 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE PBA opened at $32.01 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

