Pendle Hits 24 Hour Volume of $677,121.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $22.15 million and $677,121.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00068095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00106888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00151653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,182.13 or 1.00202352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.74 or 0.07057817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

