Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walmart by 552.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $137.05 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.