Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $15.35 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,779 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after purchasing an additional 756,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $61,888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after purchasing an additional 613,292 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $98.46 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

