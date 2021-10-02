Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,885 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,067. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $75.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

