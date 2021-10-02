Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Peony has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $27,448.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00054158 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 30,485,461 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

