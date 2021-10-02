Peony Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 33% against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 30,843,041 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

