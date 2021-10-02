PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $27.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00146739 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,156,851 coins and its circulating supply is 61,379,386 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.