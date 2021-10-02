Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.23. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 6,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.