Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the August 31st total of 423,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMNXF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,345. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Perseus Mining has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.29.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.