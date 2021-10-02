PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Up 98.9% in September

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PTALF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 178,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. PetroTal has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.36.
PetroTal Company Profile
Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.