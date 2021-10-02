PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Up 98.9% in September

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PTALF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 178,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. PetroTal has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.36.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

