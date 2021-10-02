Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PQEFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 410,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.82. Petroteq Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Petroteq Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Petroteq Energy, Inc engages in the development and implementation of oil processing and extraction technologies. It operates through the following segments: Oil Extraction and Processing and Mining Operations. The Oil Extraction and Processing Operations segment engages in commercial production and sale of hydrocarbon products.

