Phala Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $182.41 million and approximately $22.09 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

