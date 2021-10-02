Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 1-Day Volume Hits $13,428.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $13,428.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00108397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00151402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,069.08 or 0.99818556 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.66 or 0.07198744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002555 BTC.

The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy's official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

