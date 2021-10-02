Phantomx (PNX) Trading Up 46.4% This Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $34,679.47 and approximately $15.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.86 or 0.00374466 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002062 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.51 or 0.00882487 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Phantomx

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

