PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PZRXQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. PhaseRx has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

PhaseRx, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of mRNA products to correct inherited, life-threatening liver diseases in children. Its product portfolio targets the three urea cycle disorders ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; argininosuccinate lyase deficiency; and argininosuccinate synthetase deficiency.

