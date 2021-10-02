Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $270.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,082.83 or 0.99989187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00083262 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.71 or 0.00720985 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00376919 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00239084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001582 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,470,800 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

