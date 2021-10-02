PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

PHXHF stock remained flat at $$3.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

