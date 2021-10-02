PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PICC Property and Casualty stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403. PICC Property and Casualty has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

Separately, BOCOM International lowered PICC Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

