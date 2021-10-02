Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $149.73

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.73 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.23). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 94.30 ($1.23), with a volume of 640,861 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of £516.39 million and a PE ratio of 15.21.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.