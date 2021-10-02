PIN (PIN) Achieves Market Cap of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00067236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00106354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00145607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,758.25 or 1.00039037 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.31 or 0.06877543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002500 BTC.

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

