Pinkcoin Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $17,092.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.05 or 0.00373380 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002035 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.00881380 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,469,858 coins and its circulating supply is 431,209,422 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

