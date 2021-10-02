Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $67,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $98.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

