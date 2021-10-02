PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One PiplCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $660,659.93 and approximately $111.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00120145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00236336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012981 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

