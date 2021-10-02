Pirl (PIRL) Achieves Market Cap of $80,085.99

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $80,085.99 and approximately $5.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,354.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.38 or 0.07123679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.00352725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.17 or 0.01157589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00111368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.85 or 0.00533955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.00 or 0.00458255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00292228 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

