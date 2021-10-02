Pizza Price Hits $0.0335 on Major Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $196,328.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001631 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00076781 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.95 or 0.00853649 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

