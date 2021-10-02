Pluton Hits One Day Volume of $103,812.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $4.11 or 0.00008583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $103,812.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,317.76 or 0.44505144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00119001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00229466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

