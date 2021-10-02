Pluton Market Capitalization Reaches $3.70 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for about $4.34 or 0.00009140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $151,341.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00234703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00114478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

