Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $812.82

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 812.82 ($10.62) and traded as low as GBX 783 ($10.23). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 786 ($10.27), with a volume of 117,689 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of £786.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 864.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 812.82.
About Polar Capital (LON:POLR)
