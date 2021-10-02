Polar (POLARV3) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,721.00

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Polar coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polar has a market cap of $494,506.34 and $20,721.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polar has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00067054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00104429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00143984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.58 or 0.99819789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.73 or 0.06783617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polar Coin Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Polar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.