Polar Reaches Market Cap of $475,927.35 (POLARV3)

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Polar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Polar has a total market cap of $475,927.35 and $26,911.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polar has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00066728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00103557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00145232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,596.03 or 0.99974499 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.38 or 0.07075223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polar Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Buying and Selling Polar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polar using one of the exchanges listed above.

