Polis Hits Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Polis has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $311.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001674 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00075638 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.85 or 0.00851079 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

