Polker Price Tops $0.0841 on Top Exchanges (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $1.54 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00106224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00146338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,791.98 or 1.00245677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.76 or 0.06860554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002494 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,096,366 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.