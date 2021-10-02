Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Tops $12.41

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $12.41 or 0.00025900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $42.17 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00240215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012984 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

PMON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,290,833 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,287 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.