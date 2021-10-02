Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Trading Down 6% This Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $151.97 or 0.00320912 BTC on major exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $87,624.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

