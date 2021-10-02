Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $642.24

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 642.24 ($8.39) and traded as high as GBX 708 ($9.25). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 674 ($8.81), with a volume of 497,275 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 643.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 593.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £311.18 million and a PE ratio of 31.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

