Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.92

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.92 and traded as low as $6.64. Potbelly shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 45,225 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $190.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 385.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $74,625. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,060,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,060,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1,753.7% during the first quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 886,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000.

About Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

