PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $497.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,870.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.24 or 0.07105029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00351016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.22 or 0.01157750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00111542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.13 or 0.00532950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.66 or 0.00456778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00293235 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,821,643 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

